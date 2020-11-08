“Arteta’s pride would not allow” – These Arsenal fans slam the manager for leaving himself without a potential key player this season

It would be a lie to say that Mesut Ozil was universally loved and adored by Arsenal fans when he was a regular in the team – the reality was that he was turned into a scapegoat when things were not going well.
That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a part to play in the current squad, and his reputation has improved a lot due to some poor treatment from Mikel Arteta since he took over.
The German star may not be a good fit for Arteta’s system, but you can’t deny that he brings some creativity and poise to the midfield when he’s on the pitch, and Arsenal could really do with that just now.
He wouldn’t be eligible to play until January because he was left out of the Premier League squad, while he’s not listed to play in their Europa League games either.
It all looks like a calculated effort to try and force him out of the club, but a lot of fans are questioning that choice after the loss to Aston Villa tonight:
#Arteta must apologise to #Ozil . #Arsenal
— Mohamed Abdullahi (@saalamiin99) November 8, 2020
I don’t see any reason why Pepe (more), Ozil, and Saliba shouldn’t be on the pitch… don’t tell me “footballing reasons”
— Eeb Wasti (@TheRealestEazy) November 8, 2020
Arsenal lack creativity and that's what is gonna make them finish mid-table this season. Leaving out Ozil was a big mistake.
— Godsave Joseph (@godsave_joseph) November 8, 2020
Can’t tell me that Mesut Ozil isn’t good enough to get in that Arsenal side
— Mr Michael (@MichaelMidd90) November 8, 2020
Ozil behind Auba and infront of Partey and Elneny is the solution but Arteta's pride would not allow #ARSAVL
— Alexi Lalas (@lalasbaba) November 8, 2020
Mikel need to start to come up with some answers quick quick quick. Cuz this Ozil exclusion making less and less sense.
— ? Khal Mango ? (@dismango) November 8, 2020
Arteta he need to take our team like it’s for family team
Money and power are strong acid test to know who a man truly is. I couldn’t have believed that Mikel could treat any player like this not to talk of Ozil. It is very clear that arsenal lack creativity at the front but Arteta’s pride won’t allow him him to accept. Are you saying Ozil can’t make this arsenal team nor squad? That’s a big joke.
Listen, if Saliba ends up a flop, Arteta should be held responsible. It was another stupid decision by him to axe that promising guy from Europa squad. No wisdom in it at all axe your only creative player and highest paid in the team.