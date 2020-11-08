Barcelona face an anxious wait for recovery timescale as star set to have surgery tomorrow

There are a few more positives for Barcelona this season compared to last campaign, and Ansu Fati has emerged as a real shining light so far.

It’s not fair to suggest that any player in world football would be capable of replacing Lionel Messi, but Fati has at least proven that he has the potential to be a genuine superstar and a focal point of this team for years to come.

His performances should also help to re-open the pathway from the B team to the first team, because he’s shown that you’ll get chances if you’re good enough and he’s also shown the club that they don’t always need to throw money at their problems.

There is one slight worry in that he’s suffered his fair share of injury concerns despite his young age, and this is the biggest one yet as he faces surgery on his meniscus tomorrow:

Barca have suggested they won’t be able to give a timescale for his recovery until after the surgery is completed, so let’s hope it goes well and it’s a matter of weeks rather than months for the young man.