Brutal Roy Keane calls Kyle Walker an ‘idiot’ after conceding penalty against Liverpool for Man City

Kyle Walker has become the latest victim of Manchester United legend Roy Keane’s brutal analysis, with the Irishman calling the defender and ‘idiot’ whilst covering Liverpool vs Manchester City for Sky Sports.

Keane exclaimed that Sadio Mane only won a penalty from a tricky position because Walker is a ‘car crash’ in an extremely harsh assessment of the incident.

Mohamed Salah scored the opening goal of the game in the resulting spot-kick. With Pep Guardiola’s bagging an equaliser in the 30th minute thanks to Gabriel Jesus.

Keane brutally squashed claims that Walker has been playing well, by suggesting that the 30-year-old ‘keeps making these types of mistakes’.

?"Because he's up against an idiot." Roy Keane was not impressed with Kyle Walker's defending for the penalty he gave away in the first half! ? Watch the second half live now on Sky Sports PL ?

Here’s what Keane had to say, quotes from Sky Sports:

“Because he’s up against an idiot.”

“Kyle Walker, people tell me he’s playing well, I don’t think so. He’s 30, an international player, he’s a car crash, keeps making these types of mistake, and rightly punished for it.”

Micah Richards jumped to the full-back’s defence though and hinted Keane went a bit ‘overboard’:

“He’s been on form, I think Roy is taking it a bit overboard there, he’s been one of City’s best players, but he gambles there.”

Keane is an absolute sight to behold when he’s covering Premier League and even international matches, the former central midfielder really doesn’t mince his words in any situation.

The Irishman’s an entertaining watch for those of us at home, but was this reaction to Walker’s mistake in conceding a penalty simply too harsh and crossing a line?