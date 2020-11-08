Frank Lampard told he’s not using Chelsea star in his most “lethal” position

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been told Timo Werner is a more effective attacking player when he’s used centrally.

The Germany international mostly played as a more traditional centre-forward at previous club RB Leipzig, but he’s often been shifted out wide onto the left-hand side during his time at Chelsea so far.

Lampard again used Werner out wide against Sheffield United yesterday, with Tammy Abraham preferred as the central striker in the Blues’ attack.

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is unconvinced by this strange tactical decision, however, as he talked up how lethal Werner can be when he plays a more regular striker’s role.

The Dutchman was a clinical striker for Chelsea himself during his playing days, so you’d think he knows what he’s talking about here and Lampard might do well to take his words on board.

Speaking after Chelsea’s win over Sheffield United, Hasselbaink made a point of discussing Werner in particular.

“He knows where the back of the net is,” Hasselbaink told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“I like him in the centre of the pitch. In the centre, that’s where he’s lethal.

“When he’s coming from the left, he doesn’t have that technique of beating players and being clever.

“When he plays on that shoulder, he’s lethal.”