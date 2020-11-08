“Would have been a superstar at the Bridge” – Chelsea legend names the player Blues should have kept in key area

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson believes young right-back Tariq Lamptey could have been a huge player for the Blues.

The 20-year-old has shone since moving to Brighton in order to play more regular first-team football, and it seems clear he’s a player Chelsea could regret letting go.

Hudson is certainly of that view, as he discussed Chelsea’s full-backs after their impressive 4-1 win over Sheffield United yesterday.

The west Londoners were in fine form, with Ben Chilwell grabbing a goal to continue his strong start since his summer move from Leicester City.

Could the form of Chilwell and Reece James help Chelsea close the gap on Liverpool, who also rely on their full-backs as key attacking players? Hudson is not sure they’re quite at that level, though he did suggest Lamptey could have been useful in that sense.

“They are not quite at that level and won’t ever be that way because Liverpool have a completely different set-up with midfielders ‘sitting’ and front men attacking from all angles,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“They are the best attacking force on this planet, but going back, these two full-backs are competent enough and they should have kept Lamptey as their understudy. The kid at Brighton would have been a superstar at the Bridge.”

Hudson also had praise for another key player in Chelsea’s defence – summer signing Thiago Silva, who has recovered well after a poor start in that 3-3 draw with West Brom.

“Silva got his nightmare debut out of the way and now looks the business in a Chelsea shirt,” Hudson said. “I’m not surprised to see him look the player he is.

“He looks trimmer, sharper and has put West Brom well behind him, plus having the goalkeeper Edouard Mendy behind him has helped.”