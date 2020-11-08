Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has spoken about Frank Lampard’s tactics after an impressive 4-1 win over Sheffield United yesterday.

The Blues continue to look an attacking force after the success of summer signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, who have both settled quickly into life in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard made an intriguing tactical choice, however, to use Werner on the left-hand side of his front three, rather than in the central striker role he played at RB Leipzig.

The Germany international has now featured out wide a few times for Chelsea, but Hudson does not believe this is going to be an issue for a player of his quality.

Tammy Abraham played centrally against Sheffield United, and though Hudson backed Lampard’s tactics, he did cast his doubts over Abraham’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

“Werner has proved his quality as Chelsea wobbled into third place. He is a player who you let go ‘free’ because great strikers follow their goal-scoring instinct,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“He is one who will get goals no matter how Chelsea are playing. However, when Chelsea ‘move on up’, as they’re most definitely showing signs since the boy from Ajax Hakim Ziyech has started showing his wonderful capabilities, he might be worth a bet for the Golden Boot.

“In a nutshell, however, Abraham is not good enough for a club who has intentions of winning the Premier League title.”

Hudson also named Cesar Azpilicueta as a player who looked increasingly past his best for Chelsea after he was once again left out of Lampard’s starting XI after an unconvincing start to this season.

“He (Azpilicueta) is most certainly past his sell-by-date and MUST go,” Hudson said. “He gives a lot, but lacks the quality of Liverpool’s brilliant full backs. He lacks the composure of a player needed these days, like a Virgil van Dijk at the heart of your defence.”