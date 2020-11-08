Menu

Video: Chelsea fans will LOVE what Reece James did after Thiago Silva’s goal

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans will enjoy this from Reece James after Thiago Silva’s goal against Sheffield United.

The Blues enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 victory yesterday, with Silva really starting to look the real deal despite initially making a shaky start to life at Stamford Bridge…

He’s clearly popular, though, with James singing his chant to him in the video above.

Chelsea take on Newcastle after the upcoming international break.

