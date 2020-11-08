Cristiano Ronaldo exit rumours intensify as Juventus look to explore the possibility of cashing in

It’s rare that anyone would pay any kind of substantial fee to sign a 36 year old striker, but that doesn’t mean that Juventus won’t be looking to cash in if there is serious interest.

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 36 next year and although there’s nothing to suggest that his playing career is close to ending, his time in Italy might be done after this season.

Rumours started to pop up a few days ago that suggested Ronaldo had no intentions of extending his Juve contract past 2022, but Mundo Deportivo have since reported that the Italian giants will explore the idea of letting him go this summer.

They claim that Juve are unlikely to offer him a new contract, but they would rather put him up for sale next year to see if they can recoup some of their investment.

READ MORE: Juventus look to block players going on international duty after controversial Cristiano Ronaldo situation

It’s possible that a sharp downturn in the club’s economic situation has led to this situation, but it also makes you wonder who will pay good money in this financial climate.

PSG are always going to be obvious suitors while Man United have shown they like to throw money at a problem. Outside of Europe it looks like MLS could also be a possibility, but Ronaldo will want to play at the highest level for as long as he can.

We’ve seen over the years that the biggest transfers can often take months to happen, so this does look like Juve are trying to lay the groundwork for a big sale after this season.