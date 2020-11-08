€50m won’t be enough for Man United or Chelsea to land star in January as German giants label him as untouchable

There are only a handful of clubs in world football who won’t be forced to sell their star players at some point, so their success will largely come down to how they approach potential sales.

It’s important to let players go at the right time so you maximise the potential fee, but it’s vitally important not to sell too many stars in a short period of time.

It just leads to a dismantled team and you’ll get screwed in the transfer market when everyone knows you have money to burn, so Bayer Leverkusen would be wise to keep their stars for now after selling Kai Havertz to Chelsea in the summer.

Mundo Deportivo have cited a report from German outlet Bild when it comes to talented winger Moussa Diaby, and it sounds like Man United and Chelsea would be prepared to offer as much as €50m to sign him.

There could be some merit to those United rumours when you consider he’s a left footed player who likes to drift inside from the right hand side, so that is something they’ve been looking for in recent windows.

On the flip side we have to consider that everyone has been linked with United lately, while Chelsea need to be looking at finding a holding midfielder rather than attackers at this point.

The reports also state that Leverkusen see Diaby as untouchable so that should rule out a transfer in January, but it does sound like a hefty bid could be accepted next summer if the interest is still there.