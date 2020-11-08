Everton star Bernard scored a fine goal against Manchester United yesterday, though it wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-1 defeat against the Red Devils.

In response, Bernard sent a strange tweet congratulating himself on the goal, saying it should’ve counted towards more than it did.

This is slightly at odds to normal etiquette from footballers on social media, who will often send a message to the fans vowing to bounce back, and also supporting their team-mates who gave it their all.

On top of that, he ends it by tagging another random bloke called Bernard, rather than his own Twitter handle, though it’s also questionable why he would have felt the need to do that anyway…

Everton took the lead in yesterday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park before goals from Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani gave United the three points.

It was an important result for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

For Everton, it’s another disappointment as the wheels appear to come off after a really strong start to the campaign.