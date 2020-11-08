Menu

‘Firmino is finished’ – These Liverpool fans think star is ‘done’ after performance in draw against Man City

Some Liverpool fans have harshly suggested that Roberto Firmino is ‘finished’ after the attacker’s display in today’s draw against likely title rivals Manchester City.

The Brazilian has only scored once in his last games for the Reds, with the 29-year-old’s lack of a clinical touch in front of goal leading to questions regarding his future as a key first-team player.

Firmino was actually left on the bench in the midweek Champions League tie against Atalanta, but was brought back into the starting fold by Jurgen Klopp today.

Both Diogo Jota and Firmino started in a front four alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Reds got off to a flying start with Mohamed Salah’s early penalty kicking off an action packed first-half which saw a City equaliser and surprising missed penalty from Kevin de Bruyne.

Firmino’s woes became clear when the forward missed a glorious chance in the second-half.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to Firmino’s display and the side’s overall display:

Klopp and Salah defended Firmino amid the pressure earlier this week and perhaps some of the club’s fans need to cut the hard-working forward the same bit of slack during his roughest patch.

Firmino has been a wonderful servant to the Merseyside outfit, with the Brazil international playing a massive role in their recent resurgence as one of the world’s best teams.

It’s clear that the striker isn’t at his best, but this exactly the kind of time where continued support from the Reds’ unmatched fans is absolutely essential.

In more worrying news, Liverpool will be hoping that the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold is not a serious one, with the Reds suffering yet another blow to their defensive ranks.

