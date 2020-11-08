‘Firmino is finished’ – These Liverpool fans think star is ‘done’ after performance in draw against Man City

Some Liverpool fans have harshly suggested that Roberto Firmino is ‘finished’ after the attacker’s display in today’s draw against likely title rivals Manchester City.

The Brazilian has only scored once in his last games for the Reds, with the 29-year-old’s lack of a clinical touch in front of goal leading to questions regarding his future as a key first-team player.

Firmino was actually left on the bench in the midweek Champions League tie against Atalanta, but was brought back into the starting fold by Jurgen Klopp today.

Both Diogo Jota and Firmino started in a front four alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Reds got off to a flying start with Mohamed Salah’s early penalty kicking off an action packed first-half which saw a City equaliser and surprising missed penalty from Kevin de Bruyne.

Firmino’s woes became clear when the forward missed a glorious chance in the second-half.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to Firmino’s display and the side’s overall display:

I’m sorry. Firmino is finished. Bobby. I love you for ever. You did your job when needed. But it’s just got to the point where it’s draining. I hope you find form soon but for now. Man you need a rest. — no juice tweets (@locallfc) November 8, 2020

no more Firmino in the starting line up please. Man is finished. — LFcurry (@PPwithb) November 8, 2020

Missed a real chance there. Firmino is done isnt he, and now Klopp knows it too. — A Leekensian in Leek ? (@1Downsy1) November 8, 2020

firmino is done — No Limit (@IsaacMbaegbu) November 8, 2020

100% Klopp’s fault for the draw. Mal-positioning our players unnecessarily, not utilising Jota by playing him out of position, and NOT dropping Firmino costed us big time. There was undue pressure on Trent. — Magnus Maximus (@JotaAsCF) November 8, 2020

Hate to say it but Klopp got it wrong. International break came at the right time. Hope Trent is ok — MainManMané (@SheikhSadio) November 8, 2020

What an awful second half — Lawson (@ExpertlyHendo) November 8, 2020

Klopp and Salah defended Firmino amid the pressure earlier this week and perhaps some of the club’s fans need to cut the hard-working forward the same bit of slack during his roughest patch.

Firmino has been a wonderful servant to the Merseyside outfit, with the Brazil international playing a massive role in their recent resurgence as one of the world’s best teams.

It’s clear that the striker isn’t at his best, but this exactly the kind of time where continued support from the Reds’ unmatched fans is absolutely essential.

In more worrying news, Liverpool will be hoping that the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold is not a serious one, with the Reds suffering yet another blow to their defensive ranks.