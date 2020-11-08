Menu

“Get him out of my club” – These Arsenal fans turn on summer signing already after dreadful performance vs Aston Villa

You could try and spin this from an Arsenal’s point of view and say look at what Aston Villa did to Liverpool, but that’s not really how football works.

Arsenal are starting to stray into the territory of “two steps forward, one step back” under Mikel Arteta, and it is surprising when you consider that positivity surrounding the club this summer.

They completed some impressive transfer business and Willian looked like an absolute steal from Chelsea on a free transfer, but it’s starting to look like they made the right choice to let him go.

The Brazilian was expected to bring some intense work rate and quality to this team, but the reality is that he’s been poor and there are alarm bells ringing over the long term contract that Arsenal handed out.

Obviously he’s not the only one to blame for the loss to night, but he’s not getting an easy time of it from Arsenal fans just now:

4 Comments

  1. Samel says:
    November 8, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Ateta left a hole in my heart,how can this facons give me a hole 3 is much men sing player u say no then play ozil u still say no what exactly is ur problem(we are loosing fan’s Ateta)

  2. Palm Herbert Tugme says:
    November 8, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    please Arteta play 4 defenders @ e back, bench william, AMN needs play time. we have definitely failed top 4..this season…we poor upfront…leno has no competitor…its Martinez that won us 2 trophies…Arsenal in crisis…no creativity… Ozil must be smiling after such results

  3. Stan Adams says:
    November 8, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Villa ran rings around Afc but perhaps a reality check that was needed.
    Elniney is an average player who tries hard thats it,you know he wont score and you know he wont assist and that is not good enough !
    Willian is looking like the new Ozil promises much,deliivers little and Laca …omg he is doing nothing.
    Thats a quarter of the team and no one can carry that much dead wood.
    Arteta needs time but Afc are a long way from being good again at the moment.

  4. Ambrose says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Until Mikel Arteta swallows his pride and be positive in his reasoning Arsenal cannot even make EUROPA by next season. Arteta’s v’e lost to Aston villa in their three last meetings, two of this meetings are premier league while one is friendly match. Arteta is not what we need to take us there

