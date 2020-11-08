“Get him out of my club” – These Arsenal fans turn on summer signing already after dreadful performance vs Aston Villa

You could try and spin this from an Arsenal’s point of view and say look at what Aston Villa did to Liverpool, but that’s not really how football works.
Arsenal are starting to stray into the territory of “two steps forward, one step back” under Mikel Arteta, and it is surprising when you consider that positivity surrounding the club this summer.
They completed some impressive transfer business and Willian looked like an absolute steal from Chelsea on a free transfer, but it’s starting to look like they made the right choice to let him go.
The Brazilian was expected to bring some intense work rate and quality to this team, but the reality is that he’s been poor and there are alarm bells ringing over the long term contract that Arsenal handed out.
Obviously he’s not the only one to blame for the loss to night, but he’s not getting an easy time of it from Arsenal fans just now:
I understand what Willian, offers going backwards. I get it, he tracks back well. However, he offers next to nothing going forward, has zero creativity about him. Auba needs to play through the middle, he gets found out on the wings now.
— Finbar McMahon (@McMahonFinbar) November 8, 2020
I beg someone ask him if Willian is better than Özil
— Cem Ulutash (@CemUlutash) November 8, 2020
Why is Willian and Laca still starting in my team
— #ENDSARSNOWWEDONTWANTREFORM (@kamsi_nw) November 8, 2020
The fact that Lacazette and Willian still start football games for us makes us deserve as many Ls as possible.
— joe (@topyjoey) November 8, 2020
Surely Pépé has to start after the break after this performance from Willian…surely!
— KING (@_IKENNA_) November 8, 2020
Froze Ozil out the squad, sold the wrong keeper, keeps dropping Pepe and rewarding Lacazette and Willian with starts after dropping 0/10s every week, keeps playing the same formation every single week and benches AMN for whatever reason….
— ™? (@JCAFC_) November 8, 2020
I’m fully placing the blame on Willian tonight full on idec get him out my club
— Artetwitta (@artetwitta) November 8, 2020
Ateta left a hole in my heart,how can this facons give me a hole 3 is much men sing player u say no then play ozil u still say no what exactly is ur problem(we are loosing fan’s Ateta)
please Arteta play 4 defenders @ e back, bench william, AMN needs play time. we have definitely failed top 4..this season…we poor upfront…leno has no competitor…its Martinez that won us 2 trophies…Arsenal in crisis…no creativity… Ozil must be smiling after such results
Villa ran rings around Afc but perhaps a reality check that was needed.
Elniney is an average player who tries hard thats it,you know he wont score and you know he wont assist and that is not good enough !
Willian is looking like the new Ozil promises much,deliivers little and Laca …omg he is doing nothing.
Thats a quarter of the team and no one can carry that much dead wood.
Arteta needs time but Afc are a long way from being good again at the moment.
Until Mikel Arteta swallows his pride and be positive in his reasoning Arsenal cannot even make EUROPA by next season. Arteta’s v’e lost to Aston villa in their three last meetings, two of this meetings are premier league while one is friendly match. Arteta is not what we need to take us there