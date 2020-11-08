“Get him out of my club” – These Arsenal fans turn on summer signing already after dreadful performance vs Aston Villa

You could try and spin this from an Arsenal’s point of view and say look at what Aston Villa did to Liverpool, but that’s not really how football works.

Arsenal are starting to stray into the territory of “two steps forward, one step back” under Mikel Arteta, and it is surprising when you consider that positivity surrounding the club this summer.

They completed some impressive transfer business and Willian looked like an absolute steal from Chelsea on a free transfer, but it’s starting to look like they made the right choice to let him go.

The Brazilian was expected to bring some intense work rate and quality to this team, but the reality is that he’s been poor and there are alarm bells ringing over the long term contract that Arsenal handed out.

Obviously he’s not the only one to blame for the loss to night, but he’s not getting an easy time of it from Arsenal fans just now:

I understand what Willian, offers going backwards. I get it, he tracks back well. However, he offers next to nothing going forward, has zero creativity about him. Auba needs to play through the middle, he gets found out on the wings now. — Finbar McMahon (@McMahonFinbar) November 8, 2020

I beg someone ask him if Willian is better than Özil — Cem Ulutash (@CemUlutash) November 8, 2020

Why is Willian and Laca still starting in my team — #ENDSARSNOWWEDONTWANTREFORM (@kamsi_nw) November 8, 2020

The fact that Lacazette and Willian still start football games for us makes us deserve as many Ls as possible. — joe (@topyjoey) November 8, 2020

Surely Pépé has to start after the break after this performance from Willian…surely! — KING (@_IKENNA_) November 8, 2020

Froze Ozil out the squad, sold the wrong keeper, keeps dropping Pepe and rewarding Lacazette and Willian with starts after dropping 0/10s every week, keeps playing the same formation every single week and benches AMN for whatever reason…. — ™? (@JCAFC_) November 8, 2020