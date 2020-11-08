Club chief details failed Arsenal bid for midfielder transfer

Lyon general manager Vincent Ponsot has spoken out on the transfer interest in midfielder Houssem Aouar over the summer window just gone.

Arsenal are named as one of the teams to have made an offer for Aouar, though Ponsot says the Gunners’ offer was below market value.

In the end, Arsenal signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, and the Ghana international has looked a superb signing so far.

Still, some fans may well be disappointed to hear Ponsot explain that Arsenal didn’t really do enough to stand a chance of signing Aouar.

Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated by Sport Witness, Ponsot said: “We had three big clubs for him. The first one was more for next season.

“The second one was related to the departure of a player, and with this club, we could have come to an agreement. The third club was Arsenal, who offered below the market value.

“We discussed it with the player’s entourage, and together we took the decision to say no.”

Arsenal could perhaps do with reviving their interest in Aouar in the future, as the Frenchman would still surely add something to this squad.

Mikel Arteta lacks much creativity in his midfield, with Mesut Ozil out of favour and Dani Ceballos only at the Emirates Stadium on loan from Real Madrid.