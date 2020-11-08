“How many more L’s?” These Real Madrid fans are fuming with Zidane after loyalty to his favourites backfires vs Valencia

You can’t deny that Zinedine Zidane has been a very successful manager for Real Madrid, but the methods that brought that success could also be his undoing in the end.

He’s always shown that he will play his favourite veteran players whenever he can, but they were usually at the peak of their powers so that seemed like a logical decision.

He’s now got a problem where some of them are getting older and they might not be good enough for the top level anymore, but he shows no sign of being able to move on to younger talents.

Marcelo is the prime example of a player who Zidane loves and he continues to play, even when that starts to hurt the team with results on the pitch.

The Brazilian had a nightmare tonight and he played a big part in the defeat, so it’s not surprising to see that some of the fans are starting to turn on Zidane’s stubbornness when it comes to his team selection:

How many more Ls will it take for Zidane to realize that starting Marcelo isn't a good idea? Sometimes I feel the bald man on the sidelines takes sadistic pleasure in tormenting us fans. — Emm¹³ (@EmmMuhammad) November 8, 2020

Marcelo is one of the greatest left backs in the history of football and he should be respected as such. However, there comes a point when you just don’t have it anymore and that’s fine. Zidane must take note of this and act accordingly. He cannot be put in big matches anymore. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome) November 8, 2020

Zidane’s nostalgia will kill him, Marcelo can’t start big games when Mendy is available. — Hopsie (@HopsieCFC) November 8, 2020

It was a bit of everything tbh. From players not really playing good, to being really unlucky. But I’ll never understand Zidane’s stubbornness. Playing Marcelo and Isco vs Valencia at Mestalla where they’ve been a problem for us almost every time? Makes no sense. — Amar Avdic (@Aammaaaaar) November 8, 2020

What was the main reason for starting Marcelo

That guys time is up and Zidane keeps playing him?smh — ? (@Bilal_wallijoh) November 8, 2020

ZIDANE SHOULD STOP PLAYING MARCELO IN MY TEAM THAT GUY IS A LIABILITY — PASTOR CAMO (@Camomars_37) November 8, 2020

kinda feels Zidane wants to recover Marcelo back…giving him chances until he returns to his usual level…it’s a big mistake because poor Marcelo is beyond recovery now..he’ll never be the same player…Zidane’s attachment to the old guard is killing us — Addie (@MakettaAdrian96) November 8, 2020