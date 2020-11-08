Menu

“How many more L’s?” These Real Madrid fans are fuming with Zidane after loyalty to his favourites backfires vs Valencia

You can’t deny that Zinedine Zidane has been a very successful manager for Real Madrid, but the methods that brought that success could also be his undoing in the end.

He’s always shown that he will play his favourite veteran players whenever he can, but they were usually at the peak of their powers so that seemed like a logical decision.

He’s now got a problem where some of them are getting older and they might not be good enough for the top level anymore, but he shows no sign of being able to move on to younger talents.

Marcelo is the prime example of a player who Zidane loves and he continues to play, even when that starts to hurt the team with results on the pitch.

The Brazilian had a nightmare tonight and he played a big part in the defeat, so it’s not surprising to see that some of the fans are starting to turn on Zidane’s stubbornness when it comes to his team selection:

