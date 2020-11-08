Revealed: Mauricio Pochettino identifies top striker target for if he lands Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly already eyeing up transfer targets for Manchester United as he continues to be linked with the job.

The Argentine has been approached by Man Utd as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggles, though he managed to buy himself a bit of time as the Red Devils beat Everton 3-1 in yesterday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Still, reports in Spain claim Pochettino is preparing for the United job, with his potential arrival already met with a positive reaction by Paul Pogba.

Don Balon now claim the former Tottenham boss is also preparing for the job by eyeing a move for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

The Mexico international has been a top performer for Wolves and the report says Pochettino would also have liked to sign him for Real Madrid if he’d been given the chance to replace Zinedine Zidane.

As it stands, a move to Old Trafford is perhaps more likely, and that could see Jimenez arrive as a big-name signing up front.

United brought in Edinson Cavani in the summer, but he may only be a short-term option, with Jimenez perhaps a better player to have on their books for the years to come.