Klopp confirms Trent Alexander-Arnold will have scan after injury and that Liverpool star ‘cannot play for England’ in international break

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered an update after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury after the draw against Manchester City, stating that the full-back ‘cannot play for England’.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the 63rd minute after he pulled up following a sprint, the ace received some treatment but it was decided that the star had to come off.

Klopp added that Liverpool don’t yet know what the 22-year-old has suffered from, but stated that Alexander-Arnold will be sent for a scan tomorrow.

The most notable comments came as Klopp has made it clear that Alexander-Arnold will withdraw from Gareth Southgate’s England squad, suggesting that Trent won’t be the only player that will do so.

Jurgen Klopp's update on the injury to Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold… pic.twitter.com/s7J3rhSFMT — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 8, 2020

“Trent will be out for England, that’s clear. What he has, we don’t know, but he cannot play for England.”

“He will not the be last or the only one that Gareth will have to miss for this international break, he will have a scan tomorrow and then we will see.”

More Stories / Latest News Jurgen Klopp lays into Richard Masters over five sub ruling after Alexander-Arnold injury Video: Bukayo Saka scores own goal for Arsenal as Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley cuts open defence with quality pass for Aston Villa Video: Early John McGinn rocket vs Arsenal disallowed due to offside

Klopp was also vocal with his disagreement with the Premier League’s decision to not renew the five substitutes rule that was introduced for the restart, like other top European leagues.

With football resuming after a much shorter pre-season break, as well as fixtures continuing to be piled up with things like international breaks continuing in the midst of a pandemic, there have been much more injuries than usual.

Liverpool and the club’s fans will be praying that Alexander-Arnold’s injury is not serious and that he can return following the break, as the Reds are already suffering with two key defensive injuries.

Virgil van Dijk is ruled out with a long-term knee injury, Fabinho is sidelined and Joel Matip only returned to action against City after an almost three-week layoff.