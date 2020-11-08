Liverpool are reportedly ready to consider a transfer swoop for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as they look for cover in defence after the injury to Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds recently lost Van Dijk to a season-threatening injury in the Merseyside Derby clash with Everton, and it seems Skriniar could be a candidate to help fill that gap, according to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon.

Skriniar has shone in Serie A and Don Balon claim he’s valued at around €50million, which could certainly be a price worth paying for Liverpool in an important position.

Van Dijk has been hugely important for Liverpool and will be a hard act to follow, while Jurgen Klopp has also had issues with Joel Matip missing plenty of games with niggling injuries.

Fabinho had been dropping back from midfield to fill in in defence, but he also then picked up an injury, so Skriniar could be a very important addition.

The Slovakia international could well be the difference between Liverpool retaining their title or missing out, so the club surely shouldn’t take the huge gamble on relying on the defenders they have left.