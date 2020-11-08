Manchester City star set to treble current wages with huge new contract

Manchester City star Phil Foden is reportedly set to be offered a new contract that could treble his current wages.

The deal has been agreed by club chiefs and should now be offered to Foden, with City confident it should lead to the player signing the extension soon, according to the Daily Star.

Foden looks a huge talent after an exciting breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium, and it would be great to see him continue his development under Pep Guardiola.

The England international still has his best years ahead of him, and staying at City seems the best thing for him in terms of making the most of the natural ability he has.

City fans will also be thrilled to see a homegrown talent having such an impact in such a competitive squad filled with expensive big-name signings.

Despite the money that has been invested in this squad, it would no doubt be extremely satisfying for City if they could keep on producing players of their own like Foden in years to come.