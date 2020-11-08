Man United face shock competition for free transfer of AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu

Manchester United are reportedly facing competition for AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu from none other than the Rossoneri’s fiercest rivals, Inter Milan.

Calhanoglu, 26, joined AC Milan from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 in a move which cost the red half of Milan £20.97m, as per TransferMarkt.

Since his arrival in Milan, the Turkish midfielder has featured in a total of 139 matches and has been directly involved in 67 goals in all competitions.

However, the creative midfielder could be set for a departure from the club he has been with for the last three years after the player’s contract is scheduled to expire next summer.

Given the short amount of time left on his deal, Calhanoglu would be available to talk to clubs to agree a pre-contract as early as the new year and one of his main suitors is rumoured to be United.

According to today’s written edition of La Repubblica (via Sports Witness), AC Milan’s 26-year-old has emerged as a free target for United but the Reds now face competition for the midfielder’s signature from Inter Milan.

The report claims that Calhanoglu is keen on both clubs but admit the saga could drag on for some time yet with more top-flight clubs expected to join the race to land the Turkish international.