Man United joined by West Ham in race to land Lyon’s Moussa Dembele

Manchester United have reportedly been joined by David Moyes’ West Ham United in the race to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Dembele, 24, joined Lyon in the summer of 2018 from Scottish giants Celtic in a move which cost the Ligue 1 side £19.8m, as per TransferMarkt.

The young French forward has emerged as one of Europe’s most talented attackers after boasting a goalscoring record of 126 in 275 matches in all competitions across three different countries.

Despite a largely successful two-years with Lyon with the club’s most notable achievement being reaching the semi-finals in last season’s Champions League, Dembele could be headed for the exit.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Lyon’s attacker is a transfer target for both United and West Ham as both sides look to reinforce their front lines.

However, it is understood that the Ligue 1 club are holding out for £30m plus bonuses for their leading attacker, a fee which could hamper West Ham’s chances of landing Moyes’ key target.

The report claims that Moyes has lost patience in Sebastian Haller and is looking to replace him with Dembele earmarked as the perfect replacement.