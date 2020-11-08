Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has warned his old club about wasting the talent of new signing Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international joined the Red Devils on a free this summer and looks a promising addition, even if only on a short-term basis.

Cavani is now 33 years of age but clearly remains a lethal finisher, as he showed with his first goal for Man Utd in yesterday’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Everton.

United fans will be glad to see Cavani get off the mark in English football, but Owen admits he’s concerned that this team won’t make the best use of his qualities inside the penalty area.

Although the pundit is a big fan of Cavani, he is unsure if United’s style of play will provide him with the opportunities he needs to score at the kind of consistency he managed during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Discussing Cavani on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, Owen said: “Cavani is off and running. Some players are brilliant regardless, some players don’t necessarily need crosses into the box because they can make an impact regardless.

“I’ve watched this lad for years and years, there’s not many players I’ve seen with movement like him in the box when the ball is coming in.

“Manchester United of old, he would have scored hundreds of goals in those teams.

“Now, are they going to get lots of crosses into the box and cut-backs that he preys on?

“It’s a very good signing, I just hope he gets the ammunition to fire the bullets.”