Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is reportedly training alone as he looks to leave the club at the next opportunity.

The Argentine has been a fine servant at Old Trafford, showing himself to be one of the best backup goalkeepers in the Premier League for a number of years.

However, it now looks like his time at United is coming to an end as he’s training on his own and has been begging to leave ahead of a possible free transfer in January, according to the Sun.

With David de Gea still the undisputed number one, and with promising young ‘keeper Dean Henderson coming through, it perhaps makes sense for Romero to now move on if he wants to play at all regularly.

The 33-year-old used to be able to count on getting a few cup games here and there, and never let United down when he did play, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer notably left him out of some big games in the FA Cup and Europa League last season.

This will no doubt have been the final straw for a player who has surely earned the right to move on and show what he can do elsewhere.

The Sun note that Romero was linked with Everton in the summer and has since also been linked with Inter Miami.