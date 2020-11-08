Manchester United star shows he’s captain material with comments after Everton win

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has shown he’s captain material with his comments about Edinson Cavani after the win over Everton.

Fernandes scored twice for Man Utd in their 3-1 win at Goodison Park yesterday, but passed up the chance of a hat-trick as he passed to Cavani for the third goal late on.

You could have forgiven the Portugal international for going for goal himself from that position, but he spotted Cavani in a good position and gave him his first goal for his new club.

The goal will have done Cavani’s confidence the world of good, and Fernandes spoke after the match about how he wanted to give the Uruguayan the goal because it’s so important for strikers to get on the score sheet.

“The point is winning the game,” Fernandes told the BBC, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“[I set up Edinson Cavani because] for a striker it is important to score for his confidence, he will be important for us and the first goal will give him confidence.

“I don’t need to think about a hat-trick, I need to think about the future.

“Every game is important, we are not good in the league so these three points are important.”

United fans will love this kind of team spirit from Fernandes, who has shown himself to be a real leader as well as a classy performer on the pitch since his January move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon.