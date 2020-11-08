“Needs to be drug tested” – Roy Keane is at it again as he mocks Micah Richards for Phil Foden comments

Phil Foden has been spoken about as a supreme talent at Man City for years now, but he turned 20 this summer and there will come a point where he needs to completely break through.

He’s usually used in an impact sub role or given the chance to start in less important games, but he’s started to demonstrate that he can be trusted when it matters and he’s looked like more of a first team regular this season.

He’s clearly got a huge fan in Micah Richards who labelled him as world-class, but it appears that Roy Keane wasn’t going to let him away with comments like those:

Pictures from Sky Sports

Keane is slowly turning into a parody of himself and you can see that fellow pundits are starting to treat him in a way where they don’t really take him seriously, but he possibly has a point here.

Foden certainly has the potential to be world class but there’s no way he can be considered in that bracket just now, but it’s understandable that Richards is excited about a young talent playing with a team that he supports.