(Photos) How the Man United squad reacted to yesterday’s important 3-1 win over Everton

Manchester United travelled to Goodison Park yesterday in a Premier League match that a lot of fans feared was a ‘must win’ game for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With the help of Bruno Fernandes and new-signing Edinson Cavani, the Norwegian, who is under immense pressure to retain his job guided his side to a crucial 3-1 victory over the Toffees.

United’s two star players, Fernandes and Cavani both got on the scoresheet yesterday with the Portuguese midfielder having a hand in all of his side’s three goals.

The Reds now head into the international break off the back of a good win and will be looking to build upon their domestic form once the league resumes in two week’s time.

In light of yesterday’s match, heres how the United squad reacted to their away win.

