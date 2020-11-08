Menu

(Photos) How the Man United squad reacted to yesterday’s important 3-1 win over Everton

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United travelled to Goodison Park yesterday in a Premier League match that a lot of fans feared was a ‘must win’ game for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With the help of Bruno Fernandes and new-signing Edinson Cavani, the Norwegian, who is under immense pressure to retain his job guided his side to a crucial 3-1 victory over the Toffees.

READ MORE: (Video) Scott McTominay’s frustrating double passing blunder against Everton

United’s two star players, Fernandes and Cavani both got on the scoresheet yesterday with the Portuguese midfielder having a hand in all of his side’s three goals.

The Reds now head into the international break off the back of a good win and will be looking to build upon their domestic form once the league resumes in two week’s time.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Scott McTominay’s frustrating double passing blunder against Everton
Man United face shock competition for free transfer of AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu
Video: Chelsea fans will LOVE what Reece James did after Thiago Silva’s goal

In light of yesterday’s match, heres how the United squad reacted to their away win.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Team performance ???? #mufc

A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

An important win and a good way to celebrate @d_degeaofficial ’s birthday! ???

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

?3?? Best Way to start a birthday day ? Thanks lads ?

A post shared by David De Gea (@d_degeaofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The only way to bounce back. ?3?? #MUFC

A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Let’s go! Big congrats @Cavaniofficial21 ??

A post shared by Victor Lindelöf (@victorlindelof) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This mentality, this focus every single match & we will continue to improve. Big big win ???

A post shared by SM ????? (@scottmctominay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

3 points on the road, let’s keep it going! Congrats @cavaniofficial21 on your first goal for the squad!! #AWB ? #MUFC

A post shared by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@a_bissaka) on

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.