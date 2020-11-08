Menu

Video: Everton star calls Man Utd’s Harry Maguire a “f*cking diving twat”

Everton star Seamus Coleman was NOT happy with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

Watch below as Coleman used some very colourful language to let Maguire know what he thought about him going down too easily…

United had the last laugh, however, as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

Everton, meanwhile, have continued to implode after initially getting off to such a fine start to the season.

1 Comment

  1. gerald mcloughlin says:
    November 8, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Seamus, nice to see back again, I met you on the way home at John Lennon Airport after the Brighton game earlier this year. I agree that Maguire is what you say but I was more concerned that Fernandez got away as often as he did against you, he deserved a 2nd yellow, then he wouldn’t have been there to influence the game result. Sadly referees tend to favour Man Utd players just like they always have.

    Reply

