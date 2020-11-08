Video: Everton star calls Man Utd’s Harry Maguire a “f*cking diving twat”

Everton star Seamus Coleman was NOT happy with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

Watch below as Coleman used some very colourful language to let Maguire know what he thought about him going down too easily…

Seamus Coleman calling Harry Maguire a "f*cking diving twat" yesterday ?????? https://t.co/EPWN1JnkVC — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 8, 2020

United had the last laugh, however, as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

Everton, meanwhile, have continued to implode after initially getting off to such a fine start to the season.