Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was impressed with Harry Maguire’s ‘top’ performance in Manchester United’s 3-1 win against Everton, with the Red Devils boss left ‘very pleased’ by the star’s performance.

A side of United’s stature always face immense pressure, but that was kicked up a notch with a response expected after their shock defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

It kind of easily been more of the same from this inconsistent United side, as they fell behind in the 19th minute, but a quick-fire Bruno Fernandes double allowed them to take control of the tie.

Solskjaer praised Maguire for the way he handled the threat of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who the United boss stated was ‘one of the best in the world’ in terms of ‘aerial play.’

The Norwegian added that he was ‘very pleased’ with both Maguire and the rest of the United backline.

“I thought Harry’s performance was top, of course, against for me one of the best in the world in aerial play, Calvert-Lewin with his timing in the air, his jump, his spring, his athleticism.”

“I thought we as a backline defended really well against him, so very pleased with Harry and the rest of them back there.”

Maguire has faced intense scrutiny ever since his big-money move last summer, with the centre-back failing to really live up to his price tag so far.

The 27-year-old turned in the exact kind of performance that Maguire can build some momentum with, as fans will be hopeful that the side can finally tighten things up at the back following the break.