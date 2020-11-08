These Liverpool fans react to Klopp’s ‘brave’ yet ‘risky’ attacking lineup against Man City

Jurgen Klopp has made just two changes to the Liverpool side that smashed Atalanta 5-0 in midweek ahead of today’s mammoth clash against Manchester City.

Joel Matip makes his first appearance since returning from an almost month-long layoff, with the Cameroon stalwart replacing Rhys Williams.

The other change is a massive one, Curtis Jones makes way for Roberto Firmino, with this move signalling a very attacking setup from Klopp.

Both Diogo Jota and Firmino will be starting, with one perhaps dropping in to help the midfield.

Take a look at how the Reds will line up below:

? TEAM NEWS ? The Reds to face @ManCity ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 8, 2020

Here’s what some of the Liverpool faithful thought of Klopp’s teamsheet:

Bit risky I think… bit open in midfield. Bobby is going to have to drop in when we haven’t got the ball — Shabs Nore (@ShabsNore25) November 8, 2020

This is brave, but I think we will be way too light in midfield — NAMEIS BLANK (@Temi__AB) November 8, 2020

That front 4 ??? — RF9 ?? (@PrimeFirmino) November 8, 2020

Attack Attack, Attack Attack Attack… — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) November 8, 2020

JOTA FIRMINO SALAH MANÉ OMG — ????? (@lfcrubn) November 8, 2020

That front line…its going to be very interesting!

2 – 1 to the mighty Reds — TheLastWord (@Yousuf_Miah) November 8, 2020

what a team. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) November 8, 2020

Pep Guardiola’s selection for City can be seen here. This is arguably the most important game of the season to date, with massive title implications on the line.

The Citizens sit five points behind the Reds with a game in hand, this is exactly the kind of match they have to be winning if they want to mount a better challenge for the title this term.