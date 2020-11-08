It’s amazing to think that Aston Villa only stayed up by the skin of their teeth last season, especially when you look at them now and wonder what their ceiling might be.

Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley will usually attract the attention and rightfully so, but Arsenal have just been reminded that John McGinn has an absolute weapon of a left foot:

Pictures from Sky Sports

Unfortunately for Villa it was eventually cancelled out after an offside was detected by VAR, but it took them a long team to reach that conclusion.