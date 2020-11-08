(Video) Bizarre incident leads to shock Ruben Neves booking

Leicester City are currently leading Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in this afternoon’s Premier League match.

Not much has gone Wolves’ way after two first-half penalty decisions gave leading striker Jamie Vardy the chance to bag a brace, although the Englishman did miss his second.

However, a shock second-half decision from referee Anthony Taylor to award Leicester City with a free-kick and book midfielder Neves has left onlookers bemused.

Foxes’ midfielder James Maddison was running through Wolves’ midfield with Neves tracking his every move but after Maddison kicked Neves’ leg the Englishman went down and Neves was subsequently booked.

Shocking decision.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League and Adjara Sport TV