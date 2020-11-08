Video: Bukayo Saka scores own goal for Arsenal as Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley cuts open defence with quality pass for Aston Villa

Aston Villa took the lead in the 24th minute of their Premier League ti against Aston Villa, with a wonderfully-worked team goal.
Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley caused trouble on the left-wing, with no Arsenal players attempting to tackle the duo.
Soon, Barkley drifted towards the edge of the box and carved open the Gunners’ backline by slipping Matt Targett, the left-back then drilled a low cross along the face of the goal.
The ball found its way towards David Trezeguet – but the final touch actually came off of Bukayo Saka and this went down as an own goal for the promising youngster.
What a goal from Trezeguet! ?? #AstonVilla Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/howdn4r7Fq
— Down The Line FC (@DownTheLineFC) November 8, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports and Optus Sport.
Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t looked encouraging at all so far, they aren’t in control of this game at all.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
3 down.why the intricate passing, go direct
Av sent a high ball by passing md
All the good work beating MU has gone to waste
No excuse s