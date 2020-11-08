Video: Even the commentators are laughing as Raphael Varane scores as astonishing own goal for Real Madrid vs Valencia

It’s starting to become clear that some manic French commentary does improve most goals, but this might be the best one yet from the beIN sports feed.

Raphael Varane scores one of the strangest own goals you’ll see as it takes a while to actually get given, but even the commentators are laughing at how absurd it is (ignore the bizarre Arsenal clip at the end):

? VAR steps in again to reward Valencia with a go-ahead goal after a Raphael Varane clearance goes wrong.#ValenciaRealMadrid – LIVE ??

And Valencia are given the goal! A pass in from Maxi Gómez, and Raphael Varane manages to somehow scuff the ball over the line. VAR rules it as a goal, as it is clear the ball was over the line pic.twitter.com/uPOgsNrmB0 — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) November 8, 2020

It does look like there’s a foul on a Real player in the build up, but the goal stands and Valencia have flipped this on it’s head