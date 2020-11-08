Menu

Video: Even the commentators are laughing as Raphael Varane scores as astonishing own goal for Real Madrid vs Valencia

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

It’s starting to become clear that some manic French commentary does improve most goals, but this might be the best one yet from the beIN sports feed.

Raphael Varane scores one of the strangest own goals you’ll see as it takes a while to actually get given, but even the commentators are laughing at how absurd it is (ignore the bizarre Arsenal clip at the end):

Pictures from beIN Sports

It does look like there’s a foul on a Real player in the build up, but the goal stands and Valencia have flipped this on it’s head

  1. Okaforsteve1 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    What going on

