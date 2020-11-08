Video: Gabriel Jesus ruins alexander Arnold with a perfect first touch and finish to equalise for Man City vs Liverpool

A brilliant first touch can buy you so much time and space when it doesn’t look like there should be any, but it’s hard to tell if Gabriel Jesus truly means this.

On first viewing it looks like it has an element of pinball about it and he gets lucky, but the more you see how he turns and reacts it does suggest that he knows exactly what he’s doing:

Pictures from Sky Sports

He completely does Alexander-Arnold with the touch although it’s harsh to completely blame the Liverpool defender, because 99/100 his positioning is spot on here.

It simply looks like a moment of genius from Jesus.