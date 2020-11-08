Menu

(Video) Harry Kane heads Spurs top with perfect looping header against West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur are top of the Premier League after leading striker Harry Kane headed home the only goal in this afternoon’s game against West Brom.

Spurs’ star-man has snatched all three-points away from Slavan Bilic’s Baggies with a headed goal in the 89th-minute.

England’s main man latched onto a header from a pinpoint cross from Matt Doherty and watched his effort loop over keeper Sam Johnstone.

Jose Mourinho’s side now sit top of the Premier League table on 17-points and will eagerly await the result of Liverpool’s match against Manchester City later today.

