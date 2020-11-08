Video: Jack Grealish holds off Bellerin in foot race before Ollie Watkins seals 3-0 win for Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Just a couple of minutes after Ollie Watkins made it 2-0 for Aston Villa against Arsenal, the hard-working striker sealed a victory for the Villains with a lovely finish.
Former long-time Gunner Emiliano Martinez actually sparked a dangerous counter-attack for Villa after Kieran Tierney’s cross was collected with ease.
The ball was rolled out to Jack Grealish, the playmaker beat Hector Bellerin for pace as he charged down the pitch, using his superior strength to hold off the full-back in the final third.
Grealish slipped it into Watkins, with the forward drilling the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle with a fine first-time finish.
Pictures from Canal+ and Optus Sport.
Mikel Arteta’s men looked lax the entire game, Villa controlled the encounter.