(Video) Jamie Vardy fires Leicester City ahead from penalty spot against Wolves

Leicester City’s main man Jamie Vardy has fired the Foxes into the lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers in this afternoon’s exciting Premier League match.

Leicester City came into this afternoon’s game inside the league’s top six but knew all three-points would see them go top of the table before Liverpool kick-off against Manchester City.

Brendan Rodger’s Leicester City were awarded a penalty after Wolves defender Max Kilman was unlucky to have been adjudged to handle the ball inside his area.

Vardy converted his side’s spot-kick in his usual emphatic fashion.

With 20-minutes gone on the clock, Leicester City remain 1-0 up.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports