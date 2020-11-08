Menu

(Video) Jamie Vardy fires Leicester City ahead from penalty spot against Wolves

Leicester City FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Leicester City’s main man Jamie Vardy has fired the Foxes into the lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers in this afternoon’s exciting Premier League match.

READ MORE: “Needs to be drug tested” – Roy Keane is at it again as he mocks Micah Richards for Phil Foden comments

Leicester City came into this afternoon’s game inside the league’s top six but knew all three-points would see them go top of the table before Liverpool kick-off against Manchester City.

Brendan Rodger’s Leicester City were awarded a penalty after Wolves defender Max Kilman was unlucky to have been adjudged to handle the ball inside his area.

Vardy converted his side’s spot-kick in his usual emphatic fashion.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Antoine Griezmann looked on the verge of tears at halftime after missed penalty for Barcelona vs Betis
“Needs to be drug tested” – Roy Keane is at it again as he mocks Micah Richards for Phil Foden comments
Liverpool consider transfer swoop for €70m-rated forward who’s adored by Jurgen Klopp

With 20-minutes gone on the clock, Leicester City remain 1-0 up.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Jamie Vardy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.