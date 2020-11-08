Video: Karim Benzema finds the breakthrough for Real Madrid vs Valencia with a ferocious striker

Valencia are a million miles away from the side that used to bother the latter stages of the Champions League at the start of the century, but they still have some decent players despite a fire sale in the summer.

They are still expected to lose to Real Madrid tonight, and that looks much more likely after Karim Benzema put everything he had into this strike:

Pictures from beIN Sports

Real can go eight points clear of Barca already with a win here, and another goal might be enough to kill Valencia off.