Menu

(Video) Lazio’s Felipe Caicedo scores equaliser at the death against Juventus

Juventus
Posted by

Lazio have hosted Serie A champions Juventus in this afternoon’s hotly contested domestic match-up.

READ MORE: Man United joined by West Ham in race to land Lyon’s Moussa Dembele

The Old Lady took the lead early on through a Cristiano Ronaldo goal after just 15-minutes.

However, the boys in blue have fought back to draw level at 1-1 deep into injury time.

Striker Caicedo latched onto a loose ball in the box, turned and smashed it past Juventus keeper Wojciech Szcz?sny.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea legend backs Blues star to shine in “free” role but casts doubt over duo’s futures at Stamford Bridge
Man United joined by West Ham in race to land Lyon’s Moussa Dembele
Video: Everton star calls Man Utd’s Harry Maguire a “f*cking diving twat”

This afternoon’s 1-1 draw sees Juventus remain in third place in the Serie A on 13-points, three shy of league leaders AC Milan who also have a game in hand.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Felipe Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.