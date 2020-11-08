(Video) Lazio’s Felipe Caicedo scores equaliser at the death against Juventus

Lazio have hosted Serie A champions Juventus in this afternoon’s hotly contested domestic match-up.

The Old Lady took the lead early on through a Cristiano Ronaldo goal after just 15-minutes.

However, the boys in blue have fought back to draw level at 1-1 deep into injury time.

Striker Caicedo latched onto a loose ball in the box, turned and smashed it past Juventus keeper Wojciech Szcz?sny.

This afternoon’s 1-1 draw sees Juventus remain in third place in the Serie A on 13-points, three shy of league leaders AC Milan who also have a game in hand.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports