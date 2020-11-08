Video: Man United boss Solskjaer spots mark and relentlessly cleans it in bizarre moment during press conference after Everton win

Whilst watching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s post-match press conference following Manchester United’s 3-1 win against Everton, we spotted a very strange moment.

Just as Solskjaer was rounding off his comments on Harry Maguire’s ‘top’ performance vs the Toffees, it seems like he spotted something sticky himself…

The Norwegian’s eyes moved away from the media and were fixed on what must’ve been a mark on the table in Everton’s media room.

Solskjaer relentlessly rubbed it away before gazing up to face another question from the press.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched his focus to a mark he relentlessly cleaned during his post-match press conference… pic.twitter.com/4L849vWWyu — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 8, 2020

We were left absolutely flabbergasted after spotting this, there’s looking after the home team’s facilities and then there’s this, Everton really owe Ole a thanks for this – even though he stole points from them.