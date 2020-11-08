Video: Marcelo concedes penalty for Real Madrid straight after Sergio Ramos’ failed backheel tackle as Valencia take 3-1 lead

In the 50th minute of Valencia’s La Liga clash against Real Madrid, the Mestalla outfit made it 3-1 with their second penalty conversion of the night.

Real Madrid failed to deal with the danger as a Valencia player drove in, with Marcelo hacking down Maxi Gomez just three or four yards from the empty goal, leaving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Carlos Soler converted his second penalty of the night (with his third attempt), as he tucked the ball into the opposite corner that he targeted earlier, with Thibaut Courtois unable to get a hand to this one.

Madrid’s defending was absolutely shocking here, Marcelo gave away the spot-kick immediately after Sergio Ramos reckless failed attempt at a backheel tackle in his own box.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Zinedine Zidane will face some serious pressure after this performance, he at least has the international break to get Los Blancos back into gear.