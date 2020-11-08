Menu

Video: Micah Richards loses it with laughter as he catches Roy Keane applying make-up

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

We have to assume that most individuals who work in TV will have some sort of make up applied to them before they go on camera, but surely Roy Keane would buck that trend?

He’s made a living out of being a no-nonsense hard man and he’s never given the impression that he really cares about how he looks, so Micah Richards absolutely lost it when he caught the Irishman applying make-up:

Again it shows that Keane is actually a fairly likeable person when he’s not trying to play up to the cameras, but that laugh from Micah Richards is something else.

More Stories micah richards Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.