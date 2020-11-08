Video: Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool into lead vs Man City after brilliant Sadio Mane skill wins penalty

In the 11th minute of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter against Manchester City, Liverpool were awarded a golden opportunity to take the lead.
Sadio Mane tricked Kyle Walker with a wonderful bit of skill, leaving the right-back to recklessly hack down the winger. The referee duly pointed to the spot.
Mohamed Salah stepped up and tucked the ball into the bottom corner with a powerful spot-kick after his trademark long run-up. The Egyptian is a brilliant penalty taker.
LIVERPOOL LEAD! ?
Walker gets caught the wrong side of Mane and Salah confidently dispatches the penalty. What a start from Klopp's men!
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #MCILIV here: https://t.co/zXh2a6g4nC
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/Ty0f5AI9YW
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports.
The perfect start for Jurgen Klopp’s side in arguably the most important game of the season to date.