Aston Villa have extended their lead against Arsenal with some beautiful play in the 70th minute, the Gunners’ defence were carved open once again.

Douglas Luiz pinged the ball into Ross Barkley on the left side of the pitch with a pinpoint long-range pass, the Chelsea loanee played the ball across goal with a tidy first-time cross.

Ollie Watkins got in between Gabriel Magalhaes and Kieran Tierney to head the ball into the back of the net.

Barkley also played a key role in the Midlands outfit’s opener, Chelsea fans will be absolutely delighted with the playmaker’s performance against one of their rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side look like they’ll lose on the 7.15 Sunday night slot once again, with Villa piling on the misery after Leicester stunned them a couple of weeks ago.