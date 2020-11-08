(Video) Scott McTominay’s frustrating double passing blunder against Everton

Manchester United wrapped up a decent 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park during their Premier League match yesterday afternoon in a game that was considered to be a ‘must win’ affair for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United came into yesterday’s game in 15th place and were in desperate need of all three-points before the international break, fortunatley, a Bruno Fernandes brace and a Cavani third sealed the Toffee’s fate.

However, despite a largely decent performance from the boys in red yesterday, one player who didn’t have the best of the games was midfielder Scott McTominay.

The young midfielder was positioned at the base of United’s midfield next to Fred, however, had it not have been for his Brazilian team-mate, the Scotsman could have been exposed more than what he was.

A worrying and extremely frustrating clip has emerged of McTominay attempting two forward passes and getting both horribly wrong.

Not the kind of thing you want to see from one half of your midfield hub.

