Video: Shock as Kevin de Bruyne misses penalty for Man City vs Liverpool after controversial call

It looked as though a controversial penalty decision was about to massively impact the mammoth tie between Liverpool and Manchester City, until a rare miss from Kevin de Bruyne caused shock.

Referee Craig Pawson used VAR and the pitch-side monitor to deem that Joe Gomez handled the ball after a cross De Bruyne, with the official pointing to the spot in a very harsh decision.

Set-piece specialist De Bruyne stepped up and sent the ball wide of the post though in a moment that many fans would never have guessed.

The Belgian’s uncharacteristic blip cost Pep Guardiola’s side the chance to steal the lead before the halftime break.

A rare sight as Kevin De Bruyne MISSES from the spot to keep things level.. ?? #MCILIV

Pictures from beIN Sports and Sky Sports.

Liverpool can breathe a sigh of relief, all in all, football’s the winner after something like this, it would’ve been dreadful to see such a big game impacted by a questionable call.