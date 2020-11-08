Menu

Video: Shock as Kevin de Bruyne misses penalty for Man City vs Liverpool after controversial call

Liverpool FC Manchester City
It looked as though a controversial penalty decision was about to massively impact the mammoth tie between Liverpool and Manchester City, until a rare miss from Kevin de Bruyne caused shock.

Referee Craig Pawson used VAR and the pitch-side monitor to deem that Joe Gomez handled the ball after a cross De Bruyne, with the official pointing to the spot in a very harsh decision.

Set-piece specialist De Bruyne stepped up and sent the ball wide of the post though in a moment that many fans would never have guessed.

The Belgian’s uncharacteristic blip cost Pep Guardiola’s side the chance to steal the lead before the halftime break.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Sky Sports.

Liverpool can breathe a sigh of relief, all in all, football’s the winner after something like this, it would’ve been dreadful to see such a big game impacted by a questionable call.

