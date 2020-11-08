Video: Soler equalises for Valencia with penalty retake against Real Madrid after first is saved in encroachment drama

Valencia were presented with an opportunity to cancel out Karim Benzema’s opener when they were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute.

Lucas Vazquez was deemed to have handled the ball as he blocked Jose Gaya’s cross with the inside of his elbow, a penalty was awarded in a very harsh call.

Soler’s penalty was saved by Thibaut Courtois though, it was turned in by a Yunus Musah rebound, but the ex-Arsenal academy starlet was judged to have encroached in the box and a retake was ordered.

At the second time of asking, Soler made no mistake as he fired his penalty into the same side as before, this time Courtois couldn’t get a hand to it.

The powers at be couldn’t just take some time off with the VAR drama in the last big European league game before the international break could they?