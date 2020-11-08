(Video) Stonewall penalty denied by Rui Patrício as Jamie Vardy passes up chance to bag brace

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patrício has come to his side’s rescue after saving a second Leicester City penalty just shy of half-time in this afternoon’s Premier League match.

Vardy has already converted from the spot once in the first-half but couldn’t follow it up after the Foxes were awarded a second penalty.

Wolves defender Max Kilman brought down James Justin inside the box after poorly attempting to control an aerial ball.

The referee was quick to point to the spot with VAR consulted on a potential offside leading up to the decision.

The penalty decision was upheld as the usually reliable English forward stepped up to take the second spot-kick of the match but was denied by a great Patrício save.

The sides head into the break with Leicester City still narrowly in the lead at 1-0.

