Video: Valentino Lazaro scores an amazing scorpion kick consolation goal for Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen

There is something eerily beautiful about an utterly phenomenal goal that ends up meaning nothing.

Monchengladbach went down 4-3 to Bayer Leverkusen today in an exciting game, but the best moment came right at the end when Valentino Lazaro produced this moment of wonder to give his side a chance:

Scorpion kick! ? Valentino Lazaro with a FIFA Puskás Award contender! Sensational improvisation! ? pic.twitter.com/mJnHQ1bqNH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 8, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sport

In the end they lost they game so it’s meaningless but it has to be a contender for goal of the season, and it’s a moment he certainly won’t forget.