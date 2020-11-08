Menu

Video: Valentino Lazaro scores an amazing scorpion kick consolation goal for Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen
Posted by

There is something eerily beautiful about an utterly phenomenal goal that ends up meaning nothing.

Monchengladbach went down 4-3 to Bayer Leverkusen today in an exciting game, but the best moment came right at the end when Valentino Lazaro produced this moment of wonder to give his side a chance:

Pictures from beIN Sport

In the end they lost they game so it’s meaningless but it has to be a contender for goal of the season, and it’s a moment he certainly won’t forget.

More Stories Valentino Lazaro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.