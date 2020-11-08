Video: “We really let someone go with world-class potential” – These Man United fans react as Angel Gomes scores another cracking goal for Boavista

For years we’ve seen big clubs stockpile players who will stay at a club well into their 20’s, so it means they will be paid well but they’ll end up with virtually no experience and it can stifle their careers.

Thankfully there’s been a recent trend where talented young players won’t accept this anymore, so they will leave at a younger age once they realise that they won’t be getting enough first team experience.

Angel Gomes is a prime example after he left Man United this summer, and they must be wondering how much of a mistake they’ve made by not giving him more playing time.

Admittedly he’s playing at a lower level with Boavista so you would expect him to play well, but he’s been an absolute stand-out who’s scored some cracking goals this season.

This is the latest example, and it shows exactly how good he can be:

Pictures from Sport TV

It’s predictably led to some reaction online where a a few Man United fans are wondering about the choice to let him go:

Angel Gomes just scored again. We really let someone go with world class potential because he wasn’t content with Andreas Pereira who we just loaned out kept getting games over him.

This bloody club.. — Isak (@UtdIsak) November 8, 2020

Another Angel Gomes goal, he is an elite talent ?? — B (@KxngSF) November 8, 2020

Bruno DVdB and Angel Gomes as our AM options we’d be soooo good — ? (@UtdHenrique) November 8, 2020

Angel Gomes. That’s it, that’s the tweet https://t.co/Xk0NSO7qfW — MUFC Rambles (@MUFCRambles) November 8, 2020

Angel Gomes is thriving. He’ll be back in a few seasons I am certain of it. https://t.co/p7J6CSME1w — smuf (@sadmanutdfan) November 8, 2020

Clearly Gomes has made the right choice for his career because he’s playing regular football and progressing and that wouldn’t be happening if he stayed at Old Trafford, but it will be a tough one for United fans to take.

He’s on loan from Lille so he looks to be on track to head back to France and challenge for a first team spot next season, so it’s going to be exciting to watch his development from here.