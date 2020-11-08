Video: Willian has officially lost the AFTV participants as they lose it with his performance vs Aston Villa

AFTV is a strange concept because everything in the name suggests it’s aimed at Arsenal fans, but it’s really the rest of us who get the joy by watching the meltdowns every week.

Willian started well at Arsenal and it looked like they would make Chelsea regret that decision to let him walk, but now it’s Arsenal who will be fearing what’s to come in the second and third years of that deal.

Some AFTV clips have been doing the round this evening, and it’s hard not to laugh when they talk about him trying to win a corner just so he can hit the first man again: